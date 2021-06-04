Prince Edward and Wife Sophie Raise Eyebrows With Response to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Tell-All

Watch : Oprah Winfrey Calls Prince Harry a "True Partner"

Oprah Winfrey? Never heard of her, claimed Prince Edward and his wife Sophie, the Countess of Wessex, in a new interview with The Telegraph.

Prince Edward, the son of Queen Elizabeth II and the late Prince Philip, spoke to the outlet about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's very candid interview with Oprah, in which the couple claimed that the royal family did not support Meghan after she asked for mental health help. In the interview, the Duchess of Sussex also alleged that a member of the family made a comment about how "dark" their son, Archie Harrison, would be before his birth.

In response to the interview, the royal family said in a statement, "The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan. The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately. Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved family members."

When asked about the much-discussed interview by The Telegraph, Prince Edward simply said, "Oprah, who?" Sophie said with a laugh, "What interview?"

Sophie also came to the defense of Justin Welby, the Archbishop of Canterbury, who famously asked Oprah what she did for a living at Harry and Meghan's wedding.

"You know, if you're not into chat shows, there's no reason why you should know who she is," Sophie explained. "Certainly not in this country, anyway."