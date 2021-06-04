Prince Edward and Wife Sophie Raise Eyebrows With Response to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Tell-All

Oprah Winfrey? Never heard of her, claimed Prince Edward and his wife Sophie, the Countess of Wessex, in a new interview with The Telegraph.
Prince Edward, the son of Queen Elizabeth II and the late Prince Philip, spoke to the outlet about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's very candid interview with Oprah, in which the couple claimed that the royal family did not support Meghan after she asked for mental health help. In the interview, the Duchess of Sussex also alleged that a member of the family made a comment about how "dark" their son, Archie Harrison, would be before his birth.
In response to the interview, the royal family said in a statement, "The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan. The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately. Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved family members."
When asked about the much-discussed interview by The Telegraph, Prince Edward simply said, "Oprah, who?" Sophie said with a laugh, "What interview?"
Sophie also came to the defense of Justin Welby, the Archbishop of Canterbury, who famously asked Oprah what she did for a living at Harry and Meghan's wedding.
"You know, if you're not into chat shows, there's no reason why you should know who she is," Sophie explained. "Certainly not in this country, anyway."
Harry and Meghan took a step back from their duties with the royal family in January 2020. They officially exited their roles as senior royals earlier this year. The couple now lives in California and is preparing for the birth of their baby girl.
Harry recently reunited with his family at Prince Philip's funeral, which included Prince Edward and Sophie. Sophie said she and Harry had a "lengthy conversation" upon reuniting.
Of the couple stepping up their royal duties in the wake of Harry and Meghan's exit, the Countess told The Telegraph, "Inevitably the spotlight and the focus falls on younger members as time goes on. We've plodded along doing what we're doing, hopefully doing it well. And then all of a sudden there's a bit of a hiatus and things have changed a bit. Naturally, the media are looking for people to fill the so-called void. But you know, we have been doing this for what feels like a pretty long time!"
Despite the recent drama in the family, Sophie made sure to stress, "We are still a family no matter what happens, we always will be."