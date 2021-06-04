Rachel Lindsay Says The Bachelorette's "Angry Black Female" Label "Still Follows" Her

Watch : Would Rachel Lindsay Consider Being Next "Bachelor" Host?

Rachel Lindsay is shutting down the "angry Black female" label once again.

The former lead of The Bachelorette appeared on the June 4 episode of The View, in which she weighed in on the situation surrounding Real Housewives of New York's Eboni K. Williams. In an episode that aired earlier this week, Eboni, the first Black cast member on RHONY, accused Luann de Lesseps of labeling her an angry Black woman during an argument over a previous conversation about sex. Following the discussion, Eboni announced on Instagram that she would be taking a short break from social media.

Rachel said she relates to Eboni's feelings about being called angry.

"In my season finale of The Bachelorette when I was sitting on stage with my runner up, my runner up told me that I was going to live a mediocre life if I didn't choose him and my response to him was, 'Actually I'm living my best life,'" Rachel said of her conversation with Peter Kraus. "When I came back from commercial break, the host [Chris Harrison] said to me, ‘Rachel, you seem angry.' I looked and I said, ‘That's a strong word.' And he said, ‘Well, you seem upset.' I hadn't raised my voice, I hadn't yelled, I hadn't said any type of curse word."

When he was asked for an explanation as to why he felt attacked by Rachel, Peter couldn't offer one.

"I have been labeled an angry Black female in Bachelor Nation," Rachel continued. "It follows me around to this day."