See the RHONY Housewives Wear Wild Costumes in Hilarious Halloween-Themed Sneak Peek

Why wait for Halloween to dress up?

In a hilarious sneak peek at tomorrow's June 8 episode of The Real Housewives of New York City, the ladies of the Big Apple don outrageous costumes while at Ramona Singer's Southampton home.

Returning guest cast member Heather Thomson looks up cheerleading routines for beginners online, while Leah McSweeney is surrounded by makeup artists for the perfect prom queen-themed Carrie costume. The Housewives also prepare to show off their talents during a makeshift pageant. Leah even practices hula hooping while in costume with a fake slit throat!

Yet it's Eboni K. Williams who seems to have the competition in the bag. "I'm like gagging over myself," she laughs while her eyeshadow is applied. "Listen, I'm a pageant girl so first of all, this whole weekend is an extended pageant. I live for it. I'm here for all the costume parties."

Eboni previously credited her experience placing in the top five for the 2009 Miss N.C. USA pageant as inspiring her broadcast journalism career.