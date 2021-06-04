Zayn Malik Appears to Get Into Heated Confrontation Outside New York City Bar

Watch : Zayn Malik Says "F--k the Grammys" and Everyone Associated

Zayn Malik had quite the dramatic night...sans shirt.

The former One Direction star got into a confrontation this week outside a bar in New York City, according to video obtained by TMZ. Sources described as being "close to the situation" told TMZ, the "I Don't Wanna Live Forever" singer was outside the Amsterdam Billiards Club in the East Village when a group of men allegedly picked a fight with Zayn.

E! News has not authenticated the footage. Zayn's rep did not return request for comment.

It wasn't exactly "pillow talk" between Zayn and the men: While no one was hurt in the confrontation, one of the men reportedly shouted a homophobic slur at the new dad, who just welcomed his first child with girlfriend Gigi Hadid last September. The artist, who recently expressed distain for the Grammys after his latest album, Nobody Is Listening, did not score any nominations, also spewed some insults back, per TMZ.

According to TMZ, police were not involved in the incident.