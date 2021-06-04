Kobe BryantCeleb CouplesKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Zayn Malik Appears to Get Into Heated Confrontation Outside New York City Bar

Zayn Malik, who recently welcomed his first child with girlfriend Gigi Hadid, got into an altercation with a man outside a bar in New York City.

Zayn Malik had quite the dramatic night...sans shirt.

The former One Direction star got into a confrontation this week outside a bar in New York City, according to video obtained by TMZ. Sources described as being "close to the situation" told TMZ, the "I Don't Wanna Live Forever" singer was outside the Amsterdam Billiards Club in the East Village when a group of men allegedly picked a fight with Zayn.

E! News has not authenticated the footage. Zayn's rep did not return request for comment.

It wasn't exactly "pillow talk" between Zayn and the men: While no one was hurt in the confrontation, one of the men reportedly shouted a homophobic slur at the new dad, who just welcomed his first child with girlfriend Gigi Hadid last September. The artist, who recently expressed distain for the Grammys after his latest album, Nobody Is Listening, did not score any nominations, also spewed some insults back, per TMZ. 

According to TMZ, police were not involved in the incident.

Gigi Hadid & Zayn Malik's Cutest Quotes

Oddly enough, Zayn was shirtless during the time of the altercation, wearing only white and black sweatpants. It's unclear why he took off the matching sweatshirt he was wearing earlier in the evening.

This isn't the only time a situation involving Zayn has caused a stir recently. A comment made by Zayn's "To Begin Again" duet partner Ingrid Michaelson caused major confusion amongst the former boy bander's fans, as she claimed he and Gigi were married. The singer-songwriter quickly clearly up the comment. 

"So, I should be asleep, but it's been a crazy hour, hour and a half," she said in an Instagram Story back in March. "On my Patreon live stream, I said that I'm working with Zayn. I mentioned that he was married, and he's not married. As far as I know, he's not married. It was a mistake. I'm so sorry, I said I was sorry. I don't live in this world. So the level of fame, it makes me really, truly admire Zayn and anybody with that level of fame. Every little thing you say is just, Wow! I'm not built for it."

 

