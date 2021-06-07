Below Deck Sailing Yacht's Dani Questions Her Future With Jean-Luc in New Sneak Peek

BREAKING

Meghan Markle Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby Girl
In this exclusive clip from the June 7 episode of Below Deck Sailing Yacht, Dani Soares reveals she's ready for marriage and babies. But is Jean-Luc Cerza-Lanaux?

By Alyssa Ray Jun 07, 2021
Will Dani Soares and Jean-Luc Cerza-Lanaux's relationship work on the mainland?

In this exclusive clip from the June 7 episode of Below Deck Sailing Yacht, the yachtie couple questions what's next for them as the end of charter season draws near. While Jean-Luc appears committed to making the relationship work, Dani seems to still have her doubts.

"You've been there for me every step of the way," the deckhand states after planting a kiss on the stewardess. "It means a lot to me."

Dani responds, "I do care about you a lot."

Continuing on with his speech, Jean-Luc reveals that Dani has made the charter season "that much better." In order to be fully candid, Dani tells Jean-Luc exactly how she feels.

"To be a hundred percent honest, you make me feel, like, I'm the most amazing person in the world," she expresses. "But I just don't see how this could actually work. That's what you get when you get with 30-plus year-old women, who have no time to waste."

Despite Dani's concerns, Jean-Luc refuses to give up on what they have. He adds, "At the end of the day, if we make one another happy, then that's all that matters."

As Dani notes that she only wants what is best for Jean-Luc, the deckhand demands to know why that can't be her. "Because…I want to have babies, I want to get married," she exclaims. "Do you want to do that? Let's have sex tonight. And if I get pregnant? That's God's will."

After clarifying that she's joking, Dani revels she's scared by the fact that Jean-Luc has never had a relationship before. "I mean, I get it," he says. "Sometimes people need a leap of faith in order to see a side of them that hasn't been seen before."

While we don't totally understand what Jean-Luc means by that, it resonates with Dani, who gives the tall deckhand a kiss. "You mean a lot to me," he concludes. "And that's why I'm still here."

Watch the tender scene in the exclusive clip above.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 9 p.m. on Bravo.

Don't forget, you can catch up on your favorite Bravo shows on Peacock.

(E!, Bravo and Peacock are all part of the NBCUniversal family.)

