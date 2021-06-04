Kobe BryantCeleb CouplesKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Jennifer Lopez Is All Smiles While Spending Time With Her Kids Amid Ben Affleck Romance

Jennifer Lopez recently posted the cutest photos of herself alongside her 13-year-old twins, Max and Emme. Scroll on for more on the must-see pics.

By Kisha Forde Jun 04, 2021 8:04 PMTags
Jennifer LopezBen AffleckCouplesCelebrities
Watch: Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck's "Affectionate" Date Night: Details

We can think of a couple reasons why Jennifer Lopez has a lot to smile about these days—but this time, it's her family that's behind the star's ear-to-ear grin.
 
Although her much-talked about rekindled romance with Ben Affleck is surely a good reason for the star to show off those pearly whites, it looks like spending quality time with her 13-year-old fraternal twins Max and Emme, who she shares with ex Marc Anthony, is what seemingly makes the musician the happiest.
 
The "On The 6" singer recently shared a series of precious pics on Instagram of her hanging out with her two "coconuts," as she affectionately has nicknamed them. And as a nod to their adorable monikers, she cleverly captioned her social media post with a couple of coconut emojis.
 
In one snap, the "I'm Real" singer took a selfie with son Max, while in another shot, the star is seen grinning alongside daughter Emme as the two were seemingly gazing at her phone. In the last sweet snap, the twins were captured sitting together in a woven cane chair, while underneath a shared blanket.

photos
Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck: Romance Rewind

The cute family photos are just the latest pics that fans have seen of the 51-year-old actress, with the most recent stemming from her PDA-packed date night with Ben on June 3.

Trending Stories

1

Drake Bell Pleads Not Guilty to Attempted Child Endangerment

2

Ally Brooke Recalls Feeling “Destroyed” After DWTS Controversy

3

Josh Duhamel Calls Out Netflix for Canceling Jupiter's Legacy

Although J.Lo is currently based in Miami, the two met up for a romantic date night in West Hollywood, California, and the recent sighting has fans buzzing. Their romantic date is the latest cherry on top when it comes to the couple's steamy romance, which was recently reignited 17 years after they first called off their engagement.
 
"Ben is happy to be a part of her life in Miami, where they spent a lot of time at home being low-key and relaxing together," a source previously told E! News. "They have had a great few days that feels effortless and easy."

Judging from the star's happy demeanor, Jennifer might just agree with that statement.

Trending Stories

1

Here's What Went Down On the Set of The Break-Up

2

Ally Brooke Recalls Feeling “Destroyed” After DWTS Controversy

3

This Prince Harry Doppelgänger Will Make You Do a Double Take

4

Josh Duhamel Calls Out Netflix for Canceling Jupiter's Legacy

5

Harry Potter's Tom Felton Reacts to Emma Watson Romance Rumors

Latest News

Drake Bell Pleads Not Guilty to Attempted Child Endangerment

5 Great Girls' Trip Resorts to Book ASAP

Why This Bond Girl Says She "Ruined" Her Face With Cosmetic Surgery

Zayn Malik Appears to Get Into Heated Confrontation Outside NYC Bar

Kourtney Kardashian Proves Once Again She's Travis Barker's No. 1 Fan

Jennifer Lopez Is All Smiles While Spending Time With Her Kids

Exclusive

Why Below Deck Sailing Yacht's Alli Dore Exploded at Gary King