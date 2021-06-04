Caroline D'Amore Calls Filming The Hills "Hell" Amid Mischa Barton Feud

Watch : Mischa Barton Shares Why She Joined "The Hills: New Beginnings"

When it comes to season two of The Hills: New Beginnings, Mischa Barton is out, and Caroline D'Amore is in. Now, Caroline is dishing on how filming the reality TV spin-off was seriously dramatic due to the women's feud.

Speaking to the HillsCast guest podcast host Teddi Mellencamp, who is filling in for Wells Adams, Caroline shared that it was extremely challenging filming the MTV series. Though she was invited on as a cast member for the second season, the Pizza Girl CEO admitted that efforts were made to keep her out of the first season by someone she believed to be a friend.

"Mischa's not on the show anymore, but everyone knows that Mischa and I had beef. Like, it's documented. That was in the press," she explained. "Basically, we were friends last season, and then she had gone behind my back, I guess, to keep me off the show."

The actress, who appeared alongside The Hills star Audrina Patridge in the film Sorority Row, alleged that some cast members sabotaged what was supposed to be a promotional event for her pizza sauce company.

"I threw a Pizza Girl party last season that no one got to see at Kathy Hilton's house," Caroline shared. "It was amazing. That family has been really big supporters and friends of mine, and they were like, 'Absolutely, have your event.' And I had The Hills cast members there and everything, and they were unable to use that scene after I had worked so hard and Kathy and everybody had come out for my company, because Mischa wouldn't speak my name in the interviews."