Sebastian Stan Shares Rare Glimpse Into His Private Romance With Alejandra Onieva

It's hard not to stan love stories like this.
If you're a fan of Sebastian Stan, 38, chances are you know the actor has been quietly dating Alejandra Onieva, 29. While he hasn't been one to share too many details about the relationship, the Pam & Tommy star surprised fans this week when he shared a heartfelt post to his birthday girl.
"Happy Birthday @ale_onieva!!" he wrote on Tuesday, June 1. "Over a year ago, out of a lot of darkness...you became the light. I'm so grateful #2020 #loveinthetimeofcovid #quarantinenights."
Followers were also treated to a romantic video where Sebastian recreated some of his quarantine dates including an evening with piña coladas on a beach. The only catch was he used household items for the date that included a photo of Alejandra's face on his iPhone.
All jokes aside, both Sebastian and Alejandra appear madly in love as they continue their romance away from red carpets.
After they were first photographed holding hands in July 2020, Alejandra didn't make the relationship Instagram official until December when she said she was "walking on a dream."
Slowly but surely, however, the duo has shared glimpses into their love story with Alejandra commenting on Sebastian's post this week.
"The love you give me is the most beautiful gift this life has given me," she wrote. "Te quiero!"
Since the beginning of April, Sebastian has been hard at work portraying rockstar Tommy Lee in Los Angeles on the set of Hulu's upcoming series Pam & Tommy.
As for Alejandra, View Management recently announced they would be representing "one of the up-and-coming faces in the acting industry who has worked in renowned series, films and fashion brands."
Accomplishments aside, those close to the stars are happy to see two talented faces find love during an unpredictable time.
"You are the best amigo, but I understand, Alejandra is a dream," actor and model Jon Kortajarena wrote in the comments section. "Love you both very much."