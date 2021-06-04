Lucifer's Inbar Lavi Reveals What's in Her Bag

We interviewed this celebrity because we think you'll like their picks. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

We don't know about you, but our weekend plans include binge-watching Season 5B of the Netflix hit show Lucifer!

If you've already watched the latest season, you know Inbar Lavi reprises her role as Eve, mother of the Cain and Abel and Adam's ex-wife. As a busy actress and philanthropist, we just had to know what Inbar counts as her must-haves while on the go. From her phone to chic sunglasses and beauty essentials, the Imposters star is so relatable. And she has great advice for feeling your best self!

"I always feel like my best self when I can be of service," the actress explained to E!. "I know it sounds cheesy, but I'm at my best when I do my best for others. My motto has always been, "Do good, be good."

To check out everything in Inbar's bag, scroll below!