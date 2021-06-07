Dorinda Medley Shares Her Amazon Kitchen Favorites

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
The Real Housewives of New York City fans know how much Dorinda Medley enjoys hosting events for her friends. We all wish we could go to Blue Stone Manor, Dorinda's Berkshires home, but, unfortunately, it's not an open invitation. However, we can bring Blue Stone Manor to our own homes. Well, sort of. Dorinda shared her must-have kitchen essentials during a recent Amazon Live session.
Keep on scrolling to see Dorinda's go-to hacks and the Amazon kitchen tools she relies on to cook those enviable meals she shares on her Instagram.
Aozita 24 Pcs Glass Spice Jars/Bottles
"I've actually filled them all with incredible sprinkles and fun things like that. I use them for my herbs and I also use for all of my sprinkles. I love to bake and I love to cook. I love when things are organized and uniform in the kitchen. They come with all of these great labels."
Frescobaldi Laudemio Extra Virgin Olive Oil
"Olive oil is a huge part of my life. Obviously, I'm Italian. This is an incredible Spanish olive oil. This is a treat. I cannot tell you how much I love this. This is great plain. Just on bread. Once you have this olive oil, you're never gonna go back to another brand."
Olive Oil Sprayer
"This is a sprayer. You can use it with olive oil, my delicious olive oil. You can use it with a lot of things, including vinegar, coconut oil, or whatever you want to put in there. I also have one filled with alcohol, water, and aromatic oils to sanitize my hands."
"I like to spray the oil because then it's not too much."
Marcato Atlas 180 Pasta Machine
"One of the favorite things [daughter] Hannah loves to eat is my pasta."
"Pasta is so easy and not intimidating to make. This machine has been around forever and the good-old fashioned stuff, it works. Pasta making is not intimidating. It's easy and so much more delicious than store-bought pasta."
Mueller Austria Ultra-Stick 500 Watt 9-Speed Immersion Multi-Purpose Hand Blender
"I love a good hand blender. This thing is amazing. I used this in the morning to make a soup for lunch. I also love a hand blender because you can make smoothies. You can whip cream. I use this all the time because there are a bunch of attachments too." This blender has 31,600+ 5-star reviews on Amazon.
Kitchen Gizmo Snap N Strain Strainer
"This is one of my favorites. It's so simple. Sometimes those simple ideas that people come up with are the best, don't you think? This is a great strainer. What I love about this strainer is that it attaches to your pan. I have like six of these."
GreaterGoods Digital Food Kitchen Scale
"I love this scale. I love to measure my food. It's very slim and it's great to know exactly how much you're eating and how much of each ingredient you are putting into recipes." The scale comes in a few different colors and has 75,000+ 5-star reviews on Amazon.
Royalty Art European Trifle Bowl with Pedestal
"This is something you have to have. I love this. I call it a trifle dish. This is a have-to-have-in-your-home item. I use it every day, all the time for breakfast, lunch, and dinner."
PHOPOLLO Led Lights 65.6ft Long Led Strip Lights
"These are my all-time favorite party lights. They change colors. They're so great. These will change a room. I have rolls and rolls of these everywhere. I think the best thing is just to make sure you're always creating a fun environment."
Hand-Mart 4 Herb Seeds Complete with Wood Planter Herb Garden, Basil Parsley Rosemary Thyme, Including Soil, Pots, 3 Garden-Tool, Pruner, Sprayer, Plant Labels
"Spring is upon us and I like to plant my own herbs. This is the cutest, most fun, and easy-to-plant herb set."
Keurig K-Mini Plus Coffee Maker, Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Brewer
"I love this coffee maker. It's fantastic. It comes in so many colors. I love this coffee maker because it's so good. It's one cup. It's so easy." This one has 13,000 5-star reviews from Amazon shoppers.
Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug
"This changed my life during covid. I discovered this at the beginning of quarantine and I just fell in love with it. You can program the cup to your phone and you can control the temperature."
YETI Rambler 20 oz Tumbler, Stainless Steel, Vacuum Insulated with MagSlider Lid, Aquifer Blue
"This thing keeps your beverages cold and hot for so long. I love it. It comes in a lot of great colors. It's good-looking. It's beautifully designed. Once you have one of these, you'll never go back. I love it."
TUO Cutlery Knife Set with Wooden Block
"This is my favorite, favorite knife set. Every house needs a beautiful knife set. If you're going to invest in anything, one important thing to have is a good knife set."
If you love Amazon and Bravolebrities, check out Porsha Williams' list of summer essentials.