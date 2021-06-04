FriendsCeleb CouplesKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Mare of Easttown Fans Just Discovered This Actress Is Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick's Daughter

Mare of Easttown might be over, but fans are still making discoveries about the hit show. Scroll on to find out which actress is related to Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick.

By Jess Cohen Jun 04, 2021 12:36 PMTags
TVKevin BaconKyra SedgwickCeleb KidsCelebrities

What's your Bacon number?

Mare of Easttown fans are shook after learning one of the show's main actors is related to a Hollywood power couple. That's right, Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick's 29-year-old daughter, Sosie Bacon, starred in the HBO series as Carrie Layden, going head-to-head with Kate Winslet's character Mare Sheehan throughout the season.

And after watching Sosie's stellar performance, which included many moving scenes as her character fought for custody of her son, fans were shocked to learn about her famous parents. "I'm watching the mare finale!! I just googled Drew's mum because I like her and found out she's Kevin Bacon's daughter irl!" writer Bec Shaw tweeted, also noting her superstar mom Kyra. "The more you know. Anyway."

Comedian Adam Richard replied, "I did not know this! She's great. Standing out in a show with that many great women was a big job." While another fan wrote, "The 6 degrees of Kevin Bacon continue to the next generation of actors..."

photos
A Guide to Who the Hell Is Related to Who on Mare of Easttown

Sosie's proud parents have actually been gushing about her performance on the show for weeks, with Kevin even poking fun at his connection to the series. "Hey everybody, I just wanted to say I'm watching that show, what's it called? Mare of Easttown," he told his Instagram followers in late May. "I especially like that actress, what's her name? Sosie-something? I don't remember her last name but it's like Sosie...I don't know, Sosie Hoagie or Sosie Wawa."

Sarah Shatz/HBO

Trending Stories

1

Kate Winslet Hilariously Weighs in on J.Lo & Ben Affleck's Reunion

2

Ally Brooke Recalls Feeling “Destroyed” After DWTS Controversy

3

Why It's Impossible to Be Nostalgic for More Brangelina

"I can't remember her last name but she's good, plays the junkie with the little kid and stuff," he continued, referencing her character Carrie who is the former girlfriend of Mare's late son. "Anyway, that's all, just a good show. I like it."

And Sosie, a former Miss Golden Globe, couldn't help but laugh at her dad's joke, commenting on the post, "HAHAHAHHAHAHAHA."

Eric Charbonneau/SHOWTIME

If you want to learn more about the Mare of Easttown characters, check out our guide HERE!

Trending Stories

1

Kate Winslet Hilariously Weighs in on J.Lo & Ben Affleck's Reunion

2

Ally Brooke Recalls Feeling “Destroyed” After DWTS Controversy

3

Why It's Impossible to Be Nostalgic for More Brangelina

4

Can You Guess the Mare of Easttown Star Related to Kevin Bacon?

5

This Prince Harry Doppelgänger Will Make You Do a Double Take

Latest News

Months After Tom Cruise’s Tirade, MI:7 Production Halted Again

Can You Guess the Mare of Easttown Star Related to Kevin Bacon?

Mario Lopez's Father's Day Gift List Supports Amazon Small Businesses

Ellie Goulding Shares First Glimpse of Newborn Baby Arthur

Jennifer Aniston Pokes Fun at Rachel's Fashion by Calling Out This Top

Why It's Impossible to Be Nostalgic for More Brangelina

JoJo Fletcher's Amazon Home Décor Finds Are Fashionable & Functional