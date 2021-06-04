Ellie Goulding Shares First Glimpse of Newborn Baby Arthur

Watch : Ellie Goulding Welcomes Her First Baby With Husband Casper

Ellie Goulding is sharing some of the magic behind her biggest job yet.



The "Lights" singer recently posted a sweet compilation video of herself during different stages of her pregnancy, which ended with a small glimpse of her newborn baby Arthur. She captioned the June 3 Instagram post, "Dropped a BIG unexpected side project this year, think it might be the greatest yet-shoutout to Mother Nature for the collab of all collabs."

The video ends with a tiny glimpse of her now one-month-old son, who she shares with husband Caspar Jopling, and it was also her other half that the singer tagged as the creator of the magical clip.

Caspar was also the one that first shared the happy news on his May 2 Instagram Story that the couple had welcomed their first child.

"Mum and baby both healthy and happy :)," he captioned a photo of a floral arrangement. "Extremely grateful."