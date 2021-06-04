FriendsCeleb CouplesKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Billie Eilish Avoids Wardrobe Malfunction in Sassy Behind-the-Scenes Moment From "Lost Cause" Music Video

Billie Eilish took her TikTok followers behind the scenes of her "Lost Cause" music video, in which she and dancers have their own pajama party.

By Cydney Contreras Jun 04, 2021 1:55 AMTags
Music VideosCelebritiesBillie Eilish
Watch: Billie Eilish Ushers a New Era in "Lost Cause" Music Video

Billie Eilish is showing her followers what it's like to dance and sing while wearing nothing but silk pajamas, and it doesn't look easy.

In new behind-the-scenes footage from her "Lost Cause" music video, the 19-year-old artist shows how she and her backup dancers had to go from kneeling on the floor to standing to jumping around, all while keeping your top securely in place. Sure, it sounds easy, but doing it with composure and grace is definitely not. 

As Billie stood up in the video, a caption reads, "t-tties was falling out."

Indeed, Billie's chest was at risk of exposure as she and her backup group were twerking and moving with the music, but the teen smartly used a few emojis to cover up. It also helped that she had an oversized brown puffer jacket to pull on during the riskier moves. 

Of course, none of this was included in the actual music video, where she and friends dance to the song in loungewear as they have the ultimate sleepover.

photos
Billie Eilish's Most Relatable Moments

If viewers found themselves transported back to their teenage days, when all one did is eat junk food and mess around with friends, there's a reason. The 19-year-old Grammy winner self-directed the entire video. 

She wrote on Instagram, "We had the time of our lives being hot & shooting this heeheeeeeehee. ENJOY LOL."

In a separate post, she added that the music video is by far one of her "favorites," and it's not hard to see why.

Her sophomore album Happier Than Ever hasn't even come out yet and it's clear this is a swift departure from her previous work. 

For the 2019 album When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go, the teen went for a noticeably darker look with black outfits and neon green highlights. But the L.A. native dyed her hair platinum blonde after attending the 2021 Grammys and is now wearing softer hues like beige and blue. 

Trending Stories

1

Grey's Anatomy Season 17 Finale Finally Catches Up to 2021

2

Here's What Went Down On the Set of The Break-Up

3

See Kim Kardashian Break Down in Tears Over Her Marriage to Kanye West

Billie Eilish/Instagram

She unveiled the transformation for British Vogue's June issue, where she covered the magazine in pin-up attire. Billie admitted to the magazine, "I've literally never done anything in this realm at all. Y'know, besides when I'm alone and s--t."

She added that she previously covered up because of insecurities, but now she wants to embrace her femininity in a way she didn't feel comfortable before.

"Suddenly you're a hypocrite if you want to show your skin, and you're easy and you're a slut and you're a whore. If I am, then I'm proud," she stated. "Me and all the girls are hoes, and f--k it, y'know? Let's turn it around and be empowered in that. Showing your body and showing your skin—or not—should not take any respect away from you."

Trending Stories

1

Here's What Went Down On the Set of The Break-Up

2

See Kim Kardashian Break Down in Tears Over Her Marriage to Kanye West

3

Kate Winslet Hilariously Weighs in on J.Lo & Ben Affleck's Reunion

4

Grey's Anatomy Season 17 Finale Finally Catches Up to 2021

5
Exclusive

HGTV's Christina Haack Shares Rare Look Inside Her Single Life

Latest News

Josh Duhamel Calls Out Netflix for Canceling Jupiter's Legacy

Grey's Anatomy Season 17 Finale Finally Catches Up to 2021

Billie Eilish Avoids Wardrobe Malfunction in BTS "Lost Cause" Video

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Adorably Match for Disneyland Date

See Kim Kardashian Break Down in Tears Over Her Marriage to Kanye West

Tiffany Haddish to Portray This Legendary Olympian in Biopic

Andy Cohen Pleads for Missing Friend Andy Neiman's "Safe Return"