Andy Cohen Pleads for Missing Friend Andy Neiman's "Safe Return" as Search Continues

Andy Cohen is hoping for the best in the ongoing search for his missing childhood friend.

The Watch What Happens Live! host first brought awareness to the case when he shared Andy Neiman's missing poster to Facebook. Now, close to two weeks after Neiman disappeared, his loved ones have yet to locate him.

"Andy is younger than me, but we went to the same camp—Nebagamon in Wisconsin—and the same high school," Cohen told Page Six on Thursday, June 3. "I'm praying for his safe return, along with a lot of folks in St Louis."

According to the Poughkeepsie Police Department in New York, Neiman—who Page Six said is as an actor and playwright—was last seen leaving the MidHudson Regional Hospital at approximately 9:00 p.m. on Friday, May 21. He was described by authorities as wearing "blue/green scrub shirt and scrub pants, no shoes and socks."