Andy Cohen Pleads for Missing Friend Andy Neiman's "Safe Return" as Search Continues

Bravo personality Andy Cohen sought help in the ongoing search for a New York man who went missing nearly two weeks ago on May 21. Read on for his family's heartbreaking plea.

Andy Cohen, The Inheritance' Broadway play openingMJ Photos/Shutterstock

Andy Cohen is hoping for the best in the ongoing search for his missing childhood friend. 

The Watch What Happens Live! host first brought awareness to the case when he shared Andy Neiman's missing poster to Facebook. Now, close to two weeks after Neiman disappeared, his loved ones have yet to locate him. 

"Andy is younger than me, but we went to the same camp—Nebagamon in Wisconsin—and the same high school," Cohen told Page Six on Thursday, June 3. "I'm praying for his safe return, along with a lot of folks in St Louis."

According to the Poughkeepsie Police Department in New York, Neiman—who Page Six said is as an actor and playwright—was last seen leaving the MidHudson Regional Hospital at approximately 9:00 p.m. on Friday, May 21. He was described by authorities as wearing "blue/green scrub shirt and scrub pants, no shoes and socks." 

A GoFundMe launched by Neiman's family and friends stated he "has a history of mental illness and may be suffering from psychosis." 

Facebook

According to an update shared to the fundraiser on May 27, a private investigator was hired to help lead the search.

"Unfortunately, leads to date have not materialized locating Andy," the message read. "While we are disappointed, we remain undeterred. We have increased our GoFundMe goal in this critical time to find Andy and are redoubling efforts to hire additional private investigators, fly drones, advertise, pound the pavement, and search the woods, parks, and waters where Andy may be."

Watch: Andy Cohen "Feeling Better" After COVID-19; Talks Show Return

Close to $40,000 has been raised thus far. Those with information regarding Neiman's whereabouts are asked to contact the Poughkeepsie Police Department. 

E! News reached out to Cohen's rep for comment but did not hear back. 

