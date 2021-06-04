See Kim Kardashian Break Down Over Kanye West Marriage Problems Before Divorce

Watch : Kardashian-Jenners Take Last Family Trip: "KUWTK" Katch-Up (S20, Ep11)

The last straw.

As Keeping Up With the Kardashians nears its end, star Kim Kardashian is relying on her family for support. Tonight's June 3 episode revealed how Kim was coping with her marriage struggles involving husband Kanye West in November 2020.

The Kardashian-Jenner family take a trip to Lake Tahoe and check in on Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick's relationship before addressing Kim's hidden pain.

"Kim has been struggling privately behind camera about her relationship and it's tough because KIm is clearly redirecting so much of her frustration and sadness and anger," Khloe Kardashian said in a confessional. "Sometimes you just take things out on something that has nothing to do with what you're going through."

Khloe confronted Kim at the Tahoe cabin: "How are you and Kanye doing?" she asked her big sister.

"There's no fighting," Kim admitted. "Like, now it's all calm so I just roll with it, you know?"

Yet Khloe can sense that there is more going on than Kim wants to discuss. "Kim is dealing with so much right now and it's tough because before we left, her and Kanye had this big fight," Khloe explained.