See Kim Kardashian Break Down Over Kanye West Marriage Problems Before Divorce

The last straw.
As Keeping Up With the Kardashians nears its end, star Kim Kardashian is relying on her family for support. Tonight's June 3 episode revealed how Kim was coping with her marriage struggles involving husband Kanye West in November 2020.
The Kardashian-Jenner family take a trip to Lake Tahoe and check in on Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick's relationship before addressing Kim's hidden pain.
"Kim has been struggling privately behind camera about her relationship and it's tough because KIm is clearly redirecting so much of her frustration and sadness and anger," Khloe Kardashian said in a confessional. "Sometimes you just take things out on something that has nothing to do with what you're going through."
Khloe confronted Kim at the Tahoe cabin: "How are you and Kanye doing?" she asked her big sister.
"There's no fighting," Kim admitted. "Like, now it's all calm so I just roll with it, you know?"
Yet Khloe can sense that there is more going on than Kim wants to discuss. "Kim is dealing with so much right now and it's tough because before we left, her and Kanye had this big fight," Khloe explained.
In a flashback, fans see Kim crying and opening up to sister Kendall Jenner, Kourtney and Kylie Jenner about the state of her marriage.
"He should have a wife that supports his every move and travels with him and does everything and I can't," Kim said through tears, adding that she can't relocate to Wyoming to be with Kanye. "I feel like a f––king failure and it's like a third f––king marriage. Yeah I feel like a f––king loser."
With the unspoken "divorce" word lingering in the air, Kim refused to discuss it further. "But I can't even think about that," the mother of four said. "I want to be happy."
Khloe continued that the family only wants what is best for Kim. "[She] is one of the most incredible human beings, literally ever," Khloe gushed. "And she tries to protect their union at all costs but it's hard when you carry that responsibility on your shoulders, and I just want her to take care of herself too."
Eventually Kim did file for divorce in Feb. 2021 to end her six-year marriage. The exes agreed to joint custody for their four kids, North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm per an E! News source.
Watch the episode recap above for more details on the family's last KUWTK trip ever and Kourtney revealing whether or not she'll consider getting back together with Scott. Plus, see Khloe voice her hesitation on relocating to Boston to be with Tristan Thompson.
