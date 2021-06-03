Vanessa Bryant Surprises Kobe's Sister Sharia Washington With a Tesla

Watch : Vanessa Bryant Calls Out Nike After Gianna Tribute Shoe Surfaces

Vanessa Bryant is the ultimate teammate.

The wife of late basketball legend Kobe Bryant surprised his sister, Sharia Washington, with a flashy new car on Thursday, June 3. Vanessa, 39, documented the moment Sharia found out she'd be getting the keys to a white Tesla in photos and videos shared to Instagram.

"Surprise @shariawash! We love you!!!" Vanessa captioned her post. "Tesla Tunnel, here she comes!! Vegas to Cali #BoringTunnel."

(Tesla CEO Elon Musk's The Boring Company recently built an underground transportation system in Sin City called the Las Vegas Convention Center Loop. According to their website, a separate Loop aimed to connect parts of Vegas and "eventually to Los Angeles" is under construction.)

Innovations in technology aside, Sharia said she was genuinely shocked by the gesture.

"OMG! So this happened today!" she gushed on Instagram. "Thank you so much V! I'm still speechless! This is absolutely amazing Love you!!"