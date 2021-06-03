Beverley Mitchell's Struggle With Comparing Herself to "Perfect Mommies" Is Relatable AF

Beverley Mitchell is setting her own standards when it comes to motherhood.
The 7th Heaven alum and mom to 7-year-old daughter Kenzie, 6-year-old son Hutton and 10-month-old daughter Mayzel—who she shares with husband Michael Cameron—recently opened up about the downside of comparing her own reality to her picture-perfect social media feed.
"I find myself struggling lately," Beverley captioned the June 1 Instagram post. "Comparing myself to everyone else, to everyone so put together, to those out enjoying their lives and traveling while we are still at home, to the clean houses, to the perfect mommies who seem to be killing the game and I have to be honest, I feel like I am drowning! Having the kids still in zoom school and working from home with just Michael and I, I cannot get ahead!"
Like many fellow moms that may find themselves pulled in every direction, the 40-year-old actress explained how even everyday tasks can feel insurmountable when responsibilities build up.
"The house is overwhelming, all the meals, the laundry, and don't get me started on work!," she wrote. "I haven't done our books in months because by the end of the night I am exhausted! So, to all those struggling, I am so with you. Not looking for sympathy because we are all blessed but you can still feel overwhelmed and at times just like a failure. But then you take a breath and remember not everything on IG is real."
Beverley's relatable reflection was paired next to a series of selfies. The actress posed without makeup in the first snap, while the rest were heavily filtered.
"Swipe right to see how filters change everything," she wrote. "I mean man, I would love to look like that but not my reality and that's ok. If only I had a filter to clean my house…so sending out love to you all. And this is me, wrinkles and all and that's ok."
The message from Beverley proves that you never have to be perfect—and that is perfectly okay.