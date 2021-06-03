McLovin Turns 40! See Seth Rogen's Message to the Iconic Superbad Character

Christopher, who played Fogell, a.k.a McLovin, still regards his now infamous role with adoration. Back in January, the now 31-year-old actor explained to Fox News the impact of playing that character since he still gets approached about it. "I think it's really... honestly, it's really sweet when people come up to me and like the movie," he shared. "I'm grateful for that role."

However, the Promising Young Woman star also shared that when it comes to talk of a sequel, fans may be disappointed. "I think if that [sequel] were to ever, ever happen, you would need Judd Apatow, you would need Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, Jonah—there's a lot of moving pieces," he shared. "And I know at the moment, none of them are interested at all. They kind of want to just let it sit, let it be. So, I trust them with that."