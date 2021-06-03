Dua Lipa Proves She's Having the Last Laugh After Being "Bullied" Online

Watch : Dua Lipa Gets Rushed by a Fan in Mexico

Dua Lipa "DGAF" what you think about her dancing—the negativity only inspired her to work even harder.

The "Levitating" artist took to her Instagram Story earlier this week to celebrate the anniversary of her first album, the self-titled Dua Lipa—and tell the haters how much they've inspired her in the process.

Dua, who sported pajamas while she relaxed in bed, said with a laugh in the since-removed Instagram Story, "It's been four years since my debut album has been out, and I'm so grateful for all the incredible opportunities, the amazing people I met, all the incredible lessons that I learnt, touring for like three years, getting bullied online which made me want to dance my arse off and just really get better, so thank you so much."

The 25-year-old Brit continued, "For all things good and bad, for helping me grow. I'm forever grateful and I'm excited for you guys to see what we've got coming up next."