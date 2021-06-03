Grey's Anatomy's Kelly McCreary and Anthony Hill Offer Some Promising Season 17 Finale Teases

Grey's Anatomy does not have a great history with weddings.
It's not that they're always disasters, exactly, but they just never go as planned. Cristina (Sandra Oh) got left at the altar, which was bad, and Bailey (Chandra Wilson) got derailed from her own wedding to operate on Richard's wife. Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) and Derek (Patrick Dempsey) were supposed to have a big fancy wedding, but then Izzie (Katherine Heigl) got a brain tumor, so she and Alex (Justin Chambers) used the big fancy wedding instead. Years later, Alex was supposed to have a fancy wedding to Jo (Camilla Luddington), but then after a series of mishaps, they got married on a ferry instead, allowing April (Sarah Drew) and Matthew (Justin Bruening) to use their original wedding to get married.
What we're saying here is that weddings tend to be a bit of a mess on this show, and this week, there are two of them! While Maya (Danielle Savre) and Carina (Stefania Spampinato) are tying the knot on Station 19, Maggie (Kelly McCreary) and Winston (Anthony Hill) are allegedly saying "I do" on Grey's. But there's already a hitch, just in the promo.
Maggie's dad and Winston's grandma, who Maggie flew in as a surprise for Winston at the end of the last episode, are apparently objecting to this union. And according to McCreary, it's no joke.
"It's a big deal," she tells E! News. "I mean, first of all, what's this consensus about? How did you guys both arrive at this? And there's also the approval that you want as a future granddaughter-in-law, so it's a big deal."
Hill agrees on the big deal-ness of it all, and says "it's definitely worth watching." However, McCreary could offer a bit of solace to the "Magston" fans, even though neither she nor Hill could ever confirm whether or not the pair actually end up married by the end of the episode: "I think they'll still be really, really satisfied and possibly delighted."
For fans of Maggie in particular, this has been a long time coming. The character has never had a really great relationship on the show, and generally, things have just gotten weird. Remember when she dated her step-brother Jackson (Jesse Williams)? Or when, as McCreary reminded us, DeLuca (Giacomo Gianniotti) just dumped her in the lobby? So far, Winston is about a thousand times better than anyone Maggie has dated before.
McCreary says that being in crisis all year, as the hospital dealt with the pandemic, helped Maggie figure out what she really wanted.
"It really sort of makes you cut through the nonsense and get over yourself and not let your ego get in the way of your happiness. Wherever there is happiness, you want to take advantage of it," McCreary says. "I really loved exploring her embracing that and not overthinking and getting in the way of what was available and clearly very good for her in the love department."
While the crisis has served some of the doctors of Grey Sloan in unexpectedly positive ways, Grey's Anatomy is finally making its way toward the same sort of other side that the real world is currently enjoying. While the last episode jumped ahead about six weeks, McCreary and Hill both confirm that the finale will jump even further ahead, bringing Grey's out of the depths of 2020 and closer to present day.
"We do move through time to sort of catch the world of Grey's up to where we are now," McCreary says. "I think it was really worthwhile to spend a lot of time in the COVID storylines just because there was a lot of story to tell there, but it did start to feel a little bit like, 'Oh god I'm so eager, so eager, for these characters to experience some of the relief that the rest of us are.' It's really cool. We get to move through time and see and see things changing a little bit, and the sun kind of coming out over Grey Sloan."
Hopefully, despite the cliffhanger that both McCreary and Hill promise that there is, that means good things for all, including a happy marriage for Maggie and Winston. In honor of their impending nuptials, we had them play a little newlywed game, which you can watch above.
Grey's Anatomy's season 17 finale airs Thursday, June 3 at 9 p.m. on ABC.