Here’s What's Coming to Disney+ This Summer

Watch : Robin Williams on His "Mrs. Doubtfire" Transformation

Helloooooo summer!

Mrs. Doubtfire, starring fan-favorite late actor Robin Williams, is coming to Disney+ this season, as is another early '90s childhood staple, The Sandlot.

Meanwhile, Tom Hiddleston will grace your screen again in the anticipated Marvel spinoff series Loki. Chaos has never looked so good.

And speaking of Marvel, Black Widow is almost here. The long-awaited Scarlett Johansson-led prequel film will be made available to rent on Disney+ come July for $30. The same goes for the new movie Jungle Cruise, inspired by the popular Disney Parks ride, starring Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt.

Plus, starting June 4, the Disney animated film Raya and the Last Dragon, featuring Kelly Marie Tran, Awkwafina and Gemma Chan, will stream for free.

Check out a full list of titles coming to Disney+ this summer:

June 4

Raya and the Last Dragon

Us Again (short film)

June 9

Loki series premiere

June 11

Zenimation season 2 premiere

The Pacifier