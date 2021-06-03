Brandi Glanville Poses for Family Photo With Eddie Cibrian and LeAnn Rimes on Son Mason's Birthday

Family first.
Once famously contentious exes Brandi Glanville and Eddie Cibrian reunited on June 2 to celebrate son Mason's 18th birthday. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum and the actor marked the major milestone with a family dinner at STK Steakhouse in Los Angeles, where they were joined by the birthday boy, his 14-year-old brother Jake, their grandparents and Eddie's wife, singer LeAnn Rimes.
Brandi posted a photo of the group on Instagram and shared a video of her firstborn blowing out his candles as the rest of the crew sang "Happy Birthday."
"Happy Birthday Mason Glanville," she captioned the snapshot. "It's my birthday too I spit you out of my womb 18 years ago today. This is literally the busiest month of my life."
As fans will recall, Brandi and Eddie filed for divorce in 2009 after it was revealed he was having an affair with LeAnn, who, he met while working on the Lifetime movie Northern Lights. Then LeAnn filed for divorce from her husband of seven years, Dean Sheremet. Eddie and LeAnn tied the knot in 2011 a year after both divorces were finalized.
Asked if she had any regrets about how the whole thing played out, LeAnn told E!'s Giuliana Rancic in 2012, "I don't like the word regret because I think people use it in a way that it's really not its true definition. I wish I handled it differently because I wish it could have been better for me, for Brandi, for Dean, for Eddie and for everyone else. I know, in this situation, it's going to take some time. All I wish is that everyone that was hurt, that we hurt, that I hurt, can be happy."
And while the trio certainly went through tough times, it appears they're now on good terms. They've even spent holidays together, including Mother's Day and Easter earlier this year.
"This took time and 10 years," Brandi recently told Entertainment Tonight about getting to this place. "And I think that LeAnn grew up a lot, and I know that I've grown a lot. We just we've grown up. We're not little brats anymore. We're, like, girly girls, who talk about everything and it's all fine and great, honestly. There's no weirdness, there's no awkwardness. The kids are super happy when we're all together and it's finally good."