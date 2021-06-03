Liam Payne Teases Possible One Direction Reunion After "Lovely" Phone Call With Harry Styles

Is it possible that all four members, including Liam Payne and Harry Styles, will head back in One Direction and pick right back up where they left off?
Well, you may want to brush up on your poster-making skills because according to Liam's recent Instagram Live, that idea might not be so farfetched for the future.
The "For You" singer recently went live on the social media site to answer fan's questions (per a video posted by Capital FM) and, naturally, was asked if he's in touch with Harry. "Yeah, I did speak to Harry, and it was really lovely," Liam shared. "He called me because he has a sixth sense for if I'm struggling or if one of us is in trouble I feel like."
If you find yourself already getting teary-eyed hearing about the group's friendship, just wait—there's more.
"I spoke to him and it was a really lovely catch up actually," Liam continued. "And I've got a lot of love for the man. He's great, he's really, really great."
As fans may remember (JK, 1D fans, of course you remember!), Liam and Harry, along with Zayn Malik, Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson, formed the super popular boy band in London in 2010. Since their debut, the UK X Factor finalists have won over 200 awards and gained countless adoring fans in the process, remaining one of the most popular singing groups in recent memory six years after they stopped performing.
All five group members decided to each pursue solo projects by 2016 (with Zayn departing in 2015), and Liam seemed to reference their time apart in the clip, saying, "It's hard in this position sometimes, you're watching people's stories from afar that you used to know so well."
"That can be difficult when you feel like a piece of you is missing with them at that point I guess," he continued. "And I think we've all felt this at different times, me and the boys."
Reflecting on their success as individuals, Liam shared, "It's almost like missing a very dear friend a lot of the time, but everyone's so busy and you've got to be understanding of all that."
And yet, knowing well aware the number one question on every single fan's mind, Liam hinted at a potential reunion with the gang. "I'd love for us to get in a room at some point," he shared. "I think it would be the best thing."
"We've all said it outside but we've just not said it to each other," Liam quipped. "There's a song in there somewhere. Somebody write that down!"
Who knows? Maybe we should be bracing ourselves for another "Best Song Ever!"