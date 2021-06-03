FriendsCeleb CouplesKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Seth Meyers’ Awkward Encounter With Beyoncé Will Make You Cringe

During an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Seth Meyers recalled the time he met Beyoncé—and yes, it was super awkward. Scroll on to see what he said to the singer.

Seth Meyers recalled the time he met Beyoncé and like most of us would do, he gave it his best—even if it was the most awkward—shot.
 
During an appearance on the June 2 episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the late-night host shared the time he met the superstar singer for a brief moment during Saturday Night Live's 40th anniversary party back in 2015.
 
The 47-year-old actor recalled trying to squeeze his way through the jam-packed celebration while Prince was performing on stage. "I was doing the ‘excuse me,'" he told Kelly Clarkson. "And my face came this close to Beyoncé and our eyes met and I just was like, ‘Pretty cool party, right?'"
 
Unfortunately, for the comedian, the encounter ended pretty much right when it started.
 
"And she said, ‘yeah.' And we just kept going," he continued, while posing his hands to pass each other. "Like, the momentum took us away."
 
And although Seth may have thought his very quick meet with the Grammy winner went pretty well, his wife, Alexi Ashe, was there to jokingly remind him of just how smooth things really went. The comedian then shared, "My wife said, ‘Wow, you really killed that interaction.'"

"She's like, ‘you better leave your ringer on,'" he continued. "‘Cause you're probably gonna get a call from Beyoncé!'"

Believe it or not, Seth Meyers isn't the only Seth to have a LOL-worthy run in with Beyoncé. Seth Rogen also recently shared when he ran into her—well, her security at the Grammy Awards back in May.
 
"I saw Beyoncé at the Grammys with Gwyneth Paltrow actually and they were together," Rogen recalled on E! News' Daily Pop. "I charged over. Instinct took over."

The Black Is King star's security saw his instinct from a mile away and acted quickly. "I was hit so hard by her security guard that I spilled a drink," he shared. "I got what I deserved...I was humiliated and I didn't get to meet Beyoncé." 
 
Well, it looks like when it comes to meeting the superstar, even famous comedians are fans like the rest of us.

