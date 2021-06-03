FriendsCeleb CouplesKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Ali Wentworth Shares Rare Photo of Her and George Stephanopoulos' Daughter Elliott Dressed Up for Prom

Ali Wentworth and George Stephanopoulos' 18-year-old daughter Elliott headed off to prom on June 2. Scroll on to see the photo the proud parents shared.

By Elyse Dupre Jun 03, 2021 12:36 PMTags
Celeb KidsCelebrities
Watch: Ali Wentworth Has a "Nightcap" With Celebrity Friends

It was prom night for George Stephanopoulos and Ali Wentworth's 18-year-old daughter Elliott Stephanopoulos.

On June 2, the actress took to Instagram to post a photo of her firstborn, who wore a wrist corsage with white roses and a black gown for the evening, standing next to her father ahead of the dance. "Prom night!" she captioned the pic. "That is not her date...."

During a recent episode of Live With Kelly and Ryan, Ali spoke about shopping for the dress. "I have to basically remind my daughter that it's not the Met Ball or her wedding," she told Ryan Seacrest while filling in for Kelly Ripa. "The dress has to be under $100 and you also can't dress like a 'lady of the night' if you know what I mean. So, I don't mean like a turtleneck sweater dress but something in between."

And it looks like the mother-daughter duo went through a lot of options. "I think they love the ritual of it," Ali continued. "Because we went to, like, all these department stores, like Bloomingdales, and tried on all these dresses and I was like, 'This is a waste of time.'"

photos
Class of 2021: Celeb Kids Graduate

Still, it's a big night for both the parents and the teen. "George did not go to prom because he had a chess club that night….He's the nerdiest thing you've ever seen," she said about the Good Morning America anchor. "I went to an all-girls school, so we didn't have prom. So, this is, like, our first prom. I said to my daughter, Elliott, 'I'm also going to wear a gown.' She said, 'No!'"

Scroll on to see more stars' photos of their kids getting ready for prom from over the years.

Instagram
Elliott Stephanopoulos

Ali Wentworth posted an Instagram photo of her eldest daughter Elliott Stephanopoulos standing next to her dad George Stephanopoulos on prom night, clarifying, "That is not her date...."

Instagram
Joaquin Consuelos

"Prom Night 2021. Joaquin and Melissa," Kelly Ripa proudly captioned the prom pic.

Instagram
Natalia Bryant

Kobe and Vanessa Bryant's USC-bound daughter is pretty in pink on prom night. 

Instagram / Nicole Murphy
Bella Murphy

Eddie Murphy's ex Nicole Murphy posted this photo of their daughter.

Instagram / Jessica Seinfeld
Sascha Seinfeld

Jerry Seinfeld and Jessica Seinfeld's daughter is all grown up and going to prom!

Instagram / Caleb McLaughlin
Caleb McLaughlin

The Stranger Things star looks dapper in his tux.

Instagram
Lola Consuelos

"It only took 20 hours, but we finally got two approved prom photos," the talk show host joked on Instagram alongside pictures of Lola.

Instagram
Jaden Smith & Amandla Stenberg

Both stars strike a pose before heading to Prom. Shaking up the internet, the singer skips the suit and opts for a dress-like outfit—we stan!

Instagram
Paris Jackson

Seeing blue! The actress, model and socialite takes to Instagram to show off her icy blue hair for prom. "only true friends dye their hair to match their gal's prom gown."

Instagram
Amelia Gray Hamlin

Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin's teenage daughter, Amelia, stuns in a simple (but striking!) red strap dress for prom night. "PROM 2019," the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star captions her Instagram post. "#ProudMama."

Instagram
Yara Shahidi

The Grown-ish actress goes for a high-fashion moment for the fun-filled occasion. She wears a multi-colored green dress, strappy sandals and accessories with timeless pieces (like a black clutch and gold earrings).

Instagram
Lola Consuelos

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' daughter, Lola looks lovely in a lavender slip gown. She keeps things minimal with sleek straight hair and natural makeup. "Prom night 2018," the 48-year-old talk show hosts captions the adorable picture.

Instagram
Elle Fanning

Elle looks like a real-life princess in this larger-than-life ball gown. "Reliving my Senior Prom," she says on Instagram. "Thank you, @basquitwat for flying out since I could not be home and making our prom night one to remember forever!"

Instagram
Gaten Matarazzo

The Stranger Things star suits up for prom, as he attends with his girlfriend. "Do-over!!!! I like this first pic better. Junior prom with my best friends and the most beautiful girlfriend ever," he writes.

Instagram
Ming Lee Simmons

Proud mom, Kimora Lee Simmons shares a sweet heartfelt message about her daughter, Ming Lee. "OMG!! My baby's going to junior PROM!! I've been emotional and crying all week and alllll day," the fashion designers posts. "oh, and mama made this dress! And I made that beauty that's wearing it!"

Instagram
Rowan Blanchard

It's a date! The Girl Meets World star goes bold for prom with her lavish Rodarte gown. "Ah!!! I went to prom with @yarashahidi," the star shares on Instagram.

Instagram
Ariana Biermann

"prom w my love," the Bravo reality TV star writes on Instagram, along with a photo of her and her date. She dazzles in a white strapless lace Sherri Hill dress and silver platform pumps.

Instagram
Sailor Lee Brinkley-Cook

Christie Brinkley's daughter is all grown up! "Me and my sexy azz bahamian surfer musician prom date," the star writes of her special date.

Instagram
Harley Quinn Smith & Lily-Rose Depp

Famous pairings! Kevin Smith's daughter and Johnny Depp's daughter take a break from acting to attend their high school prom.

Instagram
Dylan Douglas

The son of Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas, Dylan, dons a classic black and white tux for the special occasion.

Trending Stories

1

Here's What Went Down On the Set of The Break-Up

2
Exclusive

Lisa Kudrow Details Friends Reunion Moment You Totally Missed

3

Kate Winslet Hilariously Weighs in on J.Lo & Ben Affleck's Reunion

4
Exclusive

See Khloe Kardashian Be Hesitant to Follow Tristan Thompson to Boston

5

Leslie Mann & Judd Apatow’s Daughter Iris Is All Grown Up in Prom Pics

Latest News

Exclusive

See Khloe Kardashian Be Hesitant to Follow Tristan Thompson to Boston

Vanessa Bryant Calls Out Nike After Gigi Tribute Shoe Surfaces Online

Seth Meyers’ Awkward Encounter With Beyoncé Will Make You Cringe

Ali Wentworth Shares Rare Pic of Her & George Stephanopoulos' Daughter

Here's Why Paul Rudd's Pink Suit Is Sparking a Social Media Frenzy

Star Wars Father's Day Gifts That Are Out of This World

Rainbow Fashion to Celebrate Pride Year-Round