Khloe Kardashian Is "Standing By" Tristan Thompson as She Sends Cease and Desist to Paternity Accuser

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are putting up a united front as the NBA star continues to face rumors about his loyalty.

A source close to the Good American co-founder tells E! News the drama, which has played out on social media in recent weeks, has caused tension between the pair, but insists, "Khloe is not leaving him."

"Khloe obviously gets upset when rumors are spread about Tristan being unfaithful, but the dust has settled a bit and they are still together," the insider shares exclusively, adding that Khloe believes Tristan was "faithful" to her.

The couple, who share 3-year-old daughter True Thompson together, "are still very much a couple and Khloe is standing by Tristan," the source adds.

Moreover, the source explains the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and Boston Celtics player are still focused on expanding their family so they can have a "sibling for True."

"They are hoping to give True a baby brother, comma but ultimately want a healthy baby," the insider shares.

But as the pair continue to plan their future together, they're still reckoning with past allegations that Tristan fathered a child with Kimberly Alexander.