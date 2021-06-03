Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Celebrate Son Michael's 24th Birthday With Sweet Family Photos

Watch : Kelly Ripa & Mark Consuelos' Son Goes to Prom in Dad's Tuxedo

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos are quite the proud parents on son Michael's special day.

The stars took to Instagram on Wednesday, June 2 to post tributes for their eldest child's 24th birthday. The couple, who recently celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary, are also parents to Lola, 19, and Joaquin, 18.

Mark shared a carousel of family photos featuring Michael from over the years, which can be seen below. The 50-year-old Riverdale star captioned it, "Happy 24th birthday @michael.consuelos !! You led the way..We love you!!!"

Meanwhile, Kelly posted a video featuring an array of shots showing Michael and his friends and family members, all set to Muddy Waters' blues standard "Mannish Boy." A screenshot from the footage, showing a pic of Mark holding baby Michael, alongside an image of Kelly with their son as a young boy, is also below.

"24 years ago at 7:17pm," the 50-year-old Live! with Kelly and Ryan host wrote. "you made your grand entrance into our lives and began our family! We love you bigger than big! @michael.consuelos."