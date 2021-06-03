Sam and Aaron Taylor-Johnson Prove They're Still Going Strong With Matching Tattoos

Watch : Aaron Taylor-Johnson Takes the E!Q in 42

Sam, 54, and Aaron Taylor-Johnson, 30, are reaffirming their love for each other.

The famous couple recruited celebrity tattoo artist Doctor Woo for their latest ink. Doctor Woo shared an image of Sam's new collarbone tattoo that reads "Aaron," while Aaron showed off a previous tattoo that is now fully healed.

"Captured a healed hummingbird on Aaron and added some love for Sam," the artist captioned the two photos, which can be seen here.

In 2017, Aaron had Sam's name written above his heart in honor of her 50th birthday. On his since-deleted Instagram, the Kick-Ass actor unveiled the tattoo, writing, "always in my [heart]."

The actor and director have dated for nearly 12 years, having met on the set of the 2009 film Nowhere Boy.