Bridgerton's Phoebe Dynevor Reveals How the Duke Will Still Be Present in Season 2

Do you burn for Bridgerton season two updates? Well then, dear reader, we have excellent news for you.
On Wednesday, June 2, Phoebe Dynevor, who plays Daphne Bridgerton on the Netflix hit, opened up about what's to come for her character, especially following Regé-Jean Page's exit. In an interview with The Wrap, Dynevor shared that season two is "definitely different."
As E! News readers well know, the new season will focus on Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) finding love. Thus, Daphne and Simon's love story will take a backseat, which is why Page departed the series. However, even though the Duke of Hastings will not appear in the new season, he certainly will not be forgotten.
"I think he'll definitely be referred to a lot. I think we'll see the baby," Dynevor teased. "And we'll just focus more on her relationship with the Bridgerton family."
So, maybe, just maybe, we can hope for a cameo by Page in the future.
Regardless, Dynevor, promised that the future seasons of Bridgerton will still satisfy fans. "I think that's honestly the joy of the show in the long-term, getting to see these different love stories play out," Dynevor said of what's to come. "And no two seasons will be the same and they'll have a different excitement."
In fact, she further promised that the new seasons will be "really different and magical in its own way."
Currently, Bridgerton has been renewed up through four seasons, and will likely focus on a different Bridgerton sibling each season. Why? Well, that's the same trajectory of Julia Quinn's novels, which inspired the show. Fans also have a Queen Charlotte spinoff series to look forward to!
You can find everything we know so far about Bridgerton's future by scrolling through the images below.
Bridgerton is available to stream on Netflix.