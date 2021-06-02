Chris Harrison’s Future on Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 Revealed

Watch : Chris Harrison Replaced By Tayshia Adams & Kaitlyn Bristowe as "Bachelorette" Host

Four months after Chris Harrison decided to step back from The Bachelor franchise following controversial comments he made in an interview with former Bachelorette star Rachel Lindsay, multiple outlets report he will not return for Bachelor in Paradise season seven.

Instead, sources tell Variety he'll be replaced by a rotating cast of guest hosts, which includes comedian and Bachelor superfan David Spade. Page Six also confirmed Spade will participate in the upcoming season, set to premiere Aug. 16 on ABC.

Harrison and Spade did not immediately return E! News' requests for comment. ABC and Warner Bros. declined to comment.

According to Variety, who cited "numerous individuals familiar with ongoing internal conversations," ABC has not made a decision about Harrison's permanent future with The Bachelor.

Harrison came under fire after he defended Rachael Kirkconnell—a contestant on Matt James' season of The Bachelor and Matt's current girlfriend—after photos of her attending an antebellum-themed party in 2018 resurfaced.