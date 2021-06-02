Jessica Chastain Makes Shocking Transformation Into Televangelist Tammy Faye Bakker for New Role

Watch : How Jessica Chastain Got in Character for "Zookeeper's Wife"

Jessica Chastain is showing people a different side of televangelist Tammy Faye Bakker.

Tammy Faye became a popular figure in religious communities after she and husband Jim Bakker, who is portrayed by Andrew Garfield, started the television program The PTL Club in the '70s. But Tammy Faye didn't reach mainstream popularity until Jim was convicted on numerous counts of fraud and conspiracy in 1989. Additionally, he was accused of raping church secretary Jessica Hahn.

Following the fallout of Jim's actions, as well as their divorce, Tammy Faye was ostracized by critics near and far. As Jessica told People, "People were always making her into a clown and punishing her for the mistakes of her husband, which all throughout history women have been the victim of, atoning for the sins of men."

Now, Jessica wants to portray Tammy Faye as the human she is, flaws and all, in the upcoming movie The Eyes of Tammy Faye.