Go Inside the $7.1 Million Home Leonardo DiCaprio Just Bought From Jesse Tyler Ferguson

See photos of the Los Angeles mansion Leonardo DiCaprio recently purchased from Modern Family star Jesse Tyler Ferguson.

By Corinne Heller Jun 02, 2021 9:54 PMTags
Real EstateLeonardo DiCaprio
Happy Mother's Day indeed.

In mid-May, a few days after the holiday, Leonardo DiCaprio shelled out a cool $7.1 million for a more than 4,900-square-foot 1928 Spanish Colonial Los Angeles mansion that was previously owned by Modern Family star Jesse Tyler Ferguson and husband Justin Mikita, according to real estate records obtained by E! News. The home was a present for the Oscar winner's mom, Irmelin IndenbirkenThe New York Post reported.

Ferguson and Mikita sold the mansion for $2.5 million more than what they paid for it seven years ago, just after they wed. In addition to the TV star, fellow celebs Gwen Stefani and Robert Pattinson also owned the property in the past, real estate blog Dirt reported.

DiCaprio, who has owned many lavish homes over the years, paid more than $100,000 over the asking price for the house, which is located in Los Angeles' upscale Los Feliz neighborhood. With annual property taxes exceeding $60,000, the mansion is renovated and the property is gated, according to its real estate listing.

The house contains four bedrooms, five bathrooms, stained-glass windows, balconies, a library, a living room with a 25-foot ceiling and stone fireplace, an eat-in, customized chef's kitchen, a media room, a pool and spa with a detached Zen/Meditation/Yoga room and observation deck with views of the city, including the Griffith Park Observatory.

In 2018, DiCaprio paid $4.9 million for a 1926 mansion also in the Los Feliz area, located two miles away, real estate records show. The Wolf of Wall Street actor purchased the home, previously owned by musician Moby, for his dad, George DiCaprio, stepmom Peggy Ann Farra and niece, NormandieThe New York Post reported.

See photos of the new home DiCaprio bought:

Celebrity Real Estate Deal

In May 2021, the actor bought a $7.1 million mansion from Modern Family star Jesse Tyler Ferguson.

Kitchen

The eat-in chef's kitchen contains a breakfast nook and custom built-ins.

Living Room

The living room boasts a 25-foot ceiling.

Bathroom

There are five bathrooms in the home.

Courtyard

Lush greenery adorns the courtyard.

Staircase

The 1928 Spanish Colonial home contains many unique accents.

