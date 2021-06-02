The Vanderpump Dogs Cast Looks Just Pawesome: See the New Pics

Watch : James Kennedy Practices Marriage Proposal on Lisa Vanderpump

This pack of professionals is pawesome.

On Wednesday, June 2, Peacock introduced the fabulous cast starring opposite Lisa Vanderpump in the upcoming docuseries, Vanderpump Dogs. The new Vanderpump project, which premieres Wednesday, June 9 on the NBCUniversal streaming service, follows the goings-on of the Overserved host's rescue center.

"Vanderpump Dogs brings fans and pet lovers deeper into Lisa Vanderpump's luxurious life, by chronicling the stories and adoptions that occur at her beloved namesake foundation: Vanderpump Dogs, West Hollywood," the description explained. "The rescue center was founded in 2016 with the goal of reinventing the image of a dog shelter, from a pound to a palace, doing everything the Vanderpump way: they rescue, rehabilitate, primp, and pamper dogs in need of a loving forever home."

While Vanderpump Dogs is most definitely Lisa's passion project and vision, the foundation boasts an impressive team made up of groomers, veterinarians and other specialists.