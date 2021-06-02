FriendsCeleb CouplesKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos
Exclusive

Lisa Kudrow Details the Friends Reunion Moment You Missed Between Matt LeBlanc and Courtney Cox

Lisa Kudrow exclusively tells E! News the heartwarming moment from the Friends reunion she almost missed had David Schwimmer not pointed it out to her. Get the details below!

Watch: Lisa Kudrow Recalls Courteney "Bursting Into Tears" Watching Reunion

The one where Lisa Kudrow reveals her favorite part about Friends: The Reunion.

Believe it or not but it's almost been a week since the May 27th premiere of the HBO Max special, in which the cast of Friendsgot back together for an epic event. Of course, the six main cast members—Lisa, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer and Matt LeBlanc—joined forces once more.

Naturally, the reunion was full of incredible moments: From a recreation of the series' iconic set to Lady Gaga singing "Smelly Cat" with Phoebe Buffay herself. However, there was one portion of the Friends special that may have gone unnoticed.

Speaking exclusively to E! News, Lisa detailed the part of the episode that really stood out to her. What's more? She may have totally missed the heartwarming moment if David didn't bring it to her attention when they watched it together.

How the Friends Set Came To Be

The Feel Good actress, whose Netflix series returns for season two on Friday, June 4, recalled just how emotional Courteney got when she arrived on set.

"Well, Courteney comes in and burst into tears," Lisa told E! News, "and I grab a napkin or a tissue—LeBlanc takes it because he is telling us a story and doesn't want to skip a beat and starts dabbing her eyes, just on automatic."

Fun fact: Jennifer previously noted the Scream alum rarely gets emotional.

Courtesy of HBO Max

Of the sweet moment, Lisa said, "That's who we were!"

Additionally, Jennifer recently shared a similar detail as The Comeback actress about the reunion special.

"It was a sucker punch in the heart in a way," The Morning Show star recently told Gayle King on her SiriusXM show, Gayle King in the House. "It was for all of us, I think. Even Courteney, we got tears out of! And I don't even know—she's so, you know, not emotional."

"It was excitement," the actress explained ahead of filming. "[Like] 'This is going to be so fun to walk onto the set and they're bringing all of the sets out from storage and putting it all back together.' We romanticized it."

You can stream Friends: The Reunion on HBO Max. Plus, relive some of the best moments here.

And if you're looking for something to fill the Friends void, Lisa stars on Netflix's Feel Good, which premieres June 4th.

