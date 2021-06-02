Erika Jayne's Divorce and Legal Drama Are Getting a Juicy TV Special

Watch : Erika Jayne & Estranged Husband Tom Girardi Sued for Fraud

A Pretty Mess indeed.

Fans will get a deeper look at The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne's ongoing legal drama amidst her divorce from high-profile Los Angeles attorney Tom Girardi. The reality TV couple will be at the center of ABC News Originals documentary The Housewife and the Hustler premiering June 14 on Hulu. Just call it Desperate Housewives IRL.

Jayne announced her divorce from Girardi after 21 years of marriage in Nov. 2020. "After much consideration, I have decided to end my marriage to Tom Girardi," the Broadway actress told E! News. "This is not a step taken lightly or easily. I have great love and respect for Tom and for our years and the lives we built together."

Jayne sought spousal support during their divorce proceedings, but soon both Erika and Tom were sued for embezzlement and fraud. The lawsuit claimed Jayne and Girardi's divorce filing was "simply a sham attempt to fraudulently protect Tom and Erika's money from those that seek to collect on debts owed by Tom and his law firm GK." Girardi is also facing a civil suit over allegations his firm embezzled money from plane crash victims' families.