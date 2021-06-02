How Khloe Kardashian & Family Are Commemorating the End of KUWTK in a Very Special Way

Watch : Khloe Kardashian Wants to Do a "KUWTK" Time Capsule

A memory that will last a lifetime.

In a heartwarming sneak peek at tomorrow's Keeping Up With the Kardashians episode (June 3), Kourtney Kardashian inspires sister Khloe Kardashian with a mock People magazine cover.

"This was a project we had to do in high school," Kourt explains while flipping through the yearbook-style magazine draft. "I have a chest of all things like this."

Khloe laughs that Kourtney is a "sicko" for including an aspirational "after plastic surgery" image side-by-side with her baby photos.

"You were actually a very deep young lady," Khloe stops to point out. "This really just inspired me. We've been talking about doing a time capsule for years but now it's so fitting. Let's do a time capsule, like about the show."