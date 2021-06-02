Pink and Carey Hart Share Never-Before-Seen Photos of Daughter Willow on Her 10th Birthday

Watch : Pink is Honored With Icon Award at the 2021 BBMAs

Get the party started…for Willow Sage Hart's birthday!

Pink and Carey Hart's daughter turned 10 years old on June 2, and the proud parents celebrated the major milestone by posting messages on Instagram.

Pink, for instance, shared a photo of herself dancing with her firstborn in a concert hall as the child rode around on a hoverboard. "My dear one. Little tree. Thank you," the 41-year-old singer wrote. "Happy Birthday. #ThisIsTen #ADecadeofLove."

As for Carey, he uploaded a series of throwbacks from over the years. The sweet snapshots showed the daddy-daughter duo riding their bikes along the track, enjoying a pool day when she was a baby and more.

"The love of my life. My #1," the former motocross pro, 45, wrote. "The person who taught me instant love. The person who taught me to be a father. Happy 10th Willow. You are growing up way to [sic] fast. But because you have an amazing mother and myself, I can't wait to see the strong and independent woman you become. I love you."