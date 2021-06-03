E! Fitness Flash Sale: Score Deals on Bala, Hyperice & More

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. If you buy something through our QR code or links, E! makes a commission on your purchase. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
With summer on the horizon, it's the perfect time to hit restart on your fitness routine with some new products. But, don't worry about busting that budget with expensive purchases. Once again, Lilliana Vazquez came through with some major discounts for Daily Pop shoppers. She scored us some amazing deals on products from Bala, Lane Eight, Welly and Hyperice.
Scroll below to check out Lilliana's gift picks at unbeatable prices, and make sure to sign up for the Shop With E! newsletter to get the latest Deals for Real finds delivered straight to your inbox!
Lane Eight Womens Trainer AD 1
Lane EightSold By Lane Eight
Lilliana just found your new favorite workout shoes. The Trainer AD1 are designed to be "versatile, comfortable, and stable" no matter how intense your workout is. These sustainable shoes are made from 11 bottles worth of recycled plastic. Normally, you can buy these for $110, but you can get them for just $88 until 6/9 at 11:59 PM ET.
Lane Eight Mens Trainer AD 1
Lane EightSold By Lane Eight
Don't worry, guys. Lilliana also got a discount on the Lane Eight sneakers in men's sizes. Instead of spending $110, you can get these for $88 until 6/9 at 11:59 PM ET.
Bala Power Ring
BalaSold By Bala
Reinvent the wheel, literally. The Bala Power Ring is the perfect hybrid of a dumbbell and a kettlebell. You can use this 10-pound weighted ring for more than 75 unique movements, so you'll never get bored of your workout routine. You can press, hold, swing, and squat to increase strength, agility, endurance, and balance. And it's so easy to store since it's flat and not bulky like more traditional workout equipment.
Depending on your preferred color, the Power Ring is normally available for $85 or $90. However, can get it for $68 or $72 (depending on your color choice) until 6/9 at 11:59 PM ET.
Welly Traveler 18oz
WellySold By Welly
This isn't your average water bottle. It keeps your drinks cold for up to 24 hours and keeps beverages hot for up to 6 hours. It has a chic, minimalist design to elevate your daily experience. The bottle has a removable infuser to brew tea or infuse your water with fruit. There are a variety of color choices to choose from and there's a loop on the cap you can clip it to your bag so you have it anywhere the day takes you.
It also fits in standard-size cupholders, making it ideal for a car ride or a gym session. It's made from bamboo, which is a natural, renewable resource. And now that you know how great it is, you should jump on this discount while you can. Normally, you can get this for $33 or $35, depending on your preferred color. However, you can spend $24.75 or $26.25 if you shop via E! until 6/9 at 11:59 PM ET.
Hyperice Hypervolt GO
HypericeSold By Hyperice
This portable percussion device packs a lot of power for a 1.5-pound device. It's 30% smaller than the original Hypervolt, which makes it more suitable for travel and on-the-go pain relief. There are three different speeds or rapid percussion that are also nearly silent, which is a definite plus. The Hypervolt GO is available for $159—that's 20% off its original $199 price—until 6/9 at 11:59 PM ET.
While you're shopping for wellness products, check out this $25 acupressure mat that has 20,500+ 5-Star Amazon reviews.