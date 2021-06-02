The Sandal Trends You Need This Summer

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Let's face it, summer is synonymous with sandals. The open toe silhouette is a must when temperatures start to rise and sneakers and boots become unbearable to wear. As with every summer season, new sandal trends emerge to help guide us through the warmer months in style. To save you time and money, we've rounded up this summer's most popular sandal styles for every budget!
Whether you're more of a platform girl or prefer to be as close to the ground as possible or love a good strappy silhouette, we've got you covered with our picks below from sites like Nordstrom, DSW, Steve Madden and more.
Who What Wear Sydney Slide Sandal
Thong heeled sandals are a great option for upgrading your casual summer fit. This chic pair by Who What Wear is offered in the dreamiest pastels hues, too!
Dada
These platform slides are perfect for looking stylish poolside or wearing to weekend brunch with a sundress! Not to mention, the ruched design on the top is so fun.
Open Edit Otto Slide Sandal
Available in six versatile hues, these cushioned sandals have an expensive look to them, but they're only $40!
EQUICK Slippers
These durable cushioned slides come in over 20 unique shades, so you can buy a few to match all your outfits.
Steve Madden Delay Slide Sandal
This summer is going to be the summer of extra after being inside for over a year, which makes these sandals with oversized chains a smart buy. And they are a great designer dupe!
Sam Edelman Tihana Sandal
You can't go wrong with strappy sandals for the warmer months! These neon-hued sandals will look so cute with a sundress or romper.
Velcro Strap Sandals
Pillow-like sandals are in for summer whether you like it or not! These fun velcro strap sandals will make you look sporty and chic at the same time. Plus, they come in a bunch of bold and versatile hues.
Coconuts by Matisse Del Mar Platform Slide Sandal
These woven raffia platform sandals are a must-have! Not only are they only $40, they will go with almost any outfit.
Marc Fisher Hamora Sandal
Whether you're looking for the perfect date night shoes or something to wear back to the office, these sandals will become your go-to.
Slinky30 Slide
The '90s are calling! Steve Madden's iconic Slinky silhouette is back and better than ever. Whether you still have your pair from 30 (yes, 30!) years ago or want a fresh pair to relive your glory days, you can't go wrong with these slides for summer.
Teva Original Universal Sandal
With an eye-catching strappy design, these sandals will add a pop of color to any outfit.
Jeffrey Campbell Braided Platform Sandal
Ok these sandals are everything! The puffy braided strap and retro heel make the ultimate fashion statement.
Jeffrey Campbell Luau Platform Flip Flop
In case you haven't noticed, platform sandals are going to be everywhere this summer. These elevated flip flops will help you rep the early 2000s in style.
Birkenstock Arizona Essentials Slide
What can we say, Birkenstocks and summer go well together! Although these iconic slides can be worn year-round, more and more people are going to be repping these as we transition from being at home to being able to safely venture outside.
Arizona Love Trekky Bandana Sandal
Practically everywhere we look, we are seeing these stylish bandana sandals by Arizona Love! Besides being super cute, these strappy sandals are made with REPREVE, a fiber made from recycled plastic bottles.