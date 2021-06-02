FriendsCeleb CouplesKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos
Here's How Kourtney Kardashian Really Feels About "Pressure" to Get Back With Scott Disick

One big happy family?

In an exclusive sneak peak at tomorrow's all-new Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kourtney Kardashian drops a bombshell about whether or not she considers getting back together with ex Scott Disick in the future.

The exes share three children together: Mason, 11, Penelope, 8 and Reign, 6. While Kourtney and Scott are currently dating other people—Scott is linked to model Amelia Hamlin, and Kourtney has found love with Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker—both Scott and Kourt were single at the time of filming the KUWTK episode, airing June 3. 

In the preview, Kourtney and mom Kris Jenner flip through old photo albums. Kris finds a snapshot of a "prom-style" pic with Kourt and Scott posing together, which Kourtney immediately coos over. 

"Listen, there's nothing that I would love more than to see you live your life and grow old with someone and be happy, content and peaceful," Kris starts a deeper conversation. "It would obviously be so fabulous if it was the dad of your children, you know?"

Kourtney seems to sarcastically shrug off the implication. "Wouldn't that be a dream," she replies about Scott. 

Kris continues to gush over Scott's presence within the Kardashian-Jenner family. "I think he fits well with all of us because we've all been around each other for so long," Kris adds. "I think at this stage, from what he tells me, he would love for it to be you and him." 

"He's a talker," Kourt claps back.

In a confessional, Kourtney reveals that she is over her family butting in about her relationship with Scott. "My whole family, for a couple years now, love to just bring up me and Scott getting back together," she sighs. "It's frustrating because Scott and I have had our own private talks but sometimes I just don't care to have it be such a conversation all the time, so I'll just brush it off in a nice way." 

Kourtney tells Kris that both she and Scott just "need more time" being separate from one another and single before fully committing to one another.

"And you're not under pressure?" Kris asks. "No, I'm good," Kourt replies.

Watch the preview for more details ahead of tomorrow's episode!

