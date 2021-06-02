Breaking Down the Friends Cast's Big Reunion Paycheck

Watch : Bennifer's Zen, Destiny's Check-Ins & "Friends" Crush Confessions

If you thought raking in $1,000,000 per episode during their final seasons sounded a bit pricey for the Friends' cast, wait until you find out how much they were reportedly paid for their recent reunion.



Getting the gang of six actors—including Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer and Matt LeBlanc—back together for their HBO Max reunion, which premiered on May 27, was no easy feat and cost quite the pretty penny. According to Variety, the stars were paid at least $2,500,000 each for their appearance!



Yes, you read right. For the cast's recent reunion, it's reported to be at least an estimated $15,000,000 payout for the entire group of friends.



The cast was reportedly originally offered a payout $1,000,000 each (which is what they were paid during their final two seasons of Friends) but, US Weekly stated that all six cast members turned it down. This also isn't the first time the cast has allegedly worked all together to negotiate a higher salary.