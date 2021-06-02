"Drake on Cake" Baker's Cake Mixes Are Now Available to Us Home Cooks

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
You know that adage warning you not to go grocery shopping if you're hungry. Why didn't anyone advise us not to scroll through Instagram while we're in between meals? At least you can impulse buy some good snacks at a supermarket. You don't get the same immediate gratification from seeing other people's delectable food photos. Instead, there's food envy and some inspiration to cook up something delicious at a later date. However, the latter is easier said than done. Just because something looks like culinary perfection in a photo that doesn't guarantee it will turn out just as good when you try it yourself.... unfortunately.
That's where Joy Wilson comes in. The cookbook author, who's also known as Joy the Baker, just dropped her first product line with Williams-Sonoma, which includes premium mixes to create cakes, muffins, and pancakes. Joy also has a devoted following for her second Instagram account, Drake on Cake, which is exactly what it sounds like: she makes cakes, pies, and cupcakes frosted with her favorite Drake lyrics. Drake + baked goods? That's a guaranteed recipe for enjoyment.
Now, you can make your own Joy the Baker cakes without the worry of following a complicated recipe or buying a million ingredients. Joy made things simple with her line of mixes. Now, it's just up to you to decide if you want to include some Drake lyrics the next time you decorate some baked goods. If so, they'd be the "best [you] ever had." Keep on scrolling to find out about the delicious options from Joy's line at Williams-Sonoma.
Joy the Baker Espresso Chocolate Sheet Cake with Peanut Butter Frosting
Just add butter, eggs, water and heavy cream to whip up an espresso chocolate sheet cake with peanut butter frosting.
Joy the Baker Chocolate Sheet Cake with Neapolitan Frosting
Why choose one frosting when you can have three flavors instead? This cake mix set includes strawberry, vanilla, and chocolate icing to top your chocolate sheet cake.
Joy the Baker Oatmeal Cookie Pancakes
You'll get the best of both worlds with this pancake/cookie hybrid. This mix has hints of Bourbon vanilla, Saigon cinnamon, and a hint of natural maple.
Joy the Baker Blueberry Pancake Muffins
Blueberry muffins are always a delight. This mix puts combines the greatness of blueberry muffins and pancakes. It doesn't get much better than that.
Joy the Baker Vanilla Sheet Cake with Praline Glaze
Joy is famous for her "Southern-style single-layer sheet cakes." And, now you can make one yourself at home. This one pairs vanilla cake with a brown sugar pecan praline glaze.
Joy the Baker Carrot Cake Pancakes
These carrot cake pancakes are made with brown sugar, nutmeg, Saigon cinnamon and carrots (obviously). This combination of two favorite foods is a must-try.
Joy the Baker Over Easy: Sweet and Savory Recipes for Leisurely Days
If you want more of Joy's recipes in your life, you need to check out her cookbook with 125 recipes for coffee, cocktails, eggs, pancakes, baked goods, sides, sandwiches and salads, which includes Watermelon and Mint Sangria along with Birthday Pancakes.
