"Drake on Cake" Baker's Cake Mixes Are Now Available to Us Home Cooks

You know that adage warning you not to go grocery shopping if you're hungry. Why didn't anyone advise us not to scroll through Instagram while we're in between meals? At least you can impulse buy some good snacks at a supermarket. You don't get the same immediate gratification from seeing other people's delectable food photos. Instead, there's food envy and some inspiration to cook up something delicious at a later date. However, the latter is easier said than done. Just because something looks like culinary perfection in a photo that doesn't guarantee it will turn out just as good when you try it yourself.... unfortunately.

That's where Joy Wilson comes in. The cookbook author, who's also known as Joy the Baker, just dropped her first product line with Williams-Sonoma, which includes premium mixes to create cakes, muffins, and pancakes. Joy also has a devoted following for her second Instagram account, Drake on Cake, which is exactly what it sounds like: she makes cakes, pies, and cupcakes frosted with her favorite Drake lyrics. Drake + baked goods? That's a guaranteed recipe for enjoyment.