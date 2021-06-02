High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Actor Larry Saperstein Comes Out as Bisexual

Larry Saperstein has come out as bisexual.

On June 1, the High School Musical: The Musical: The Series star took to TikTok to share a video with his fans. In the clip, the 23-year-old actor, who plays Big Red on the Disney+ show, wrote, "Plays a character with a girlfriend on TV is bi irl." Alongside the video, he added, "Is it really that unexpected tho #pride."

Soon, several followers took to the comments section to wish Saperstein a happy Pride Month. "HAPPY PRIDE LARRY," one fan wrote. "WE LOVE U." Added another social media user, "Happy Pride Month, king!"

Last month, Saperstein's co-star Joshua Bassett shared a message about his sexuality. In a May 10 video for Clevver News, the 20-year-old actor, who plays Ricky on the series, was asked about Harry Styles and what he admires about him.

"He's cool. Who doesn't think Harry Styles is cool? Also, he's hot, you know? He's very charming, too. Lots of things," he replied. "I guess this is also my coming out video."