Kate Winslet Was Randomly Asked About Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck and Her Reaction Was Priceless

No, Kate Winslet hasn't been keeping up with #Bennifer.

While many fans of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are on the floor over their romantic reunion, it seems as though Winslet isn't among those searching for the latest updates on their relationship. During a recent interview with The New York Times, the Oscar winner was asked to "confirm or deny" a series of rapid-fire statements, including, "You can't stop reading about Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez."

Winslet's response? "What? No! I've never read about Jennifer in my life," the Mare of Easttown actress told the outlet. "What are these questions?"

During the game, the Titanic alum was also asked about making a sequel to the iconic 1997 film for Disney+, to which she confirmed she "never would."

As for Affleck and Lopez, they have been making headlines in recent weeks due to their rekindled romance. The stars, who were set to tie the knot in the early aughts before calling off their engagement, raised eyebrows in early May when they took a trip to Montana. Since then, the duo has been spending more and more time together, even enjoying a recent date night in Los Angeles.