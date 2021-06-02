How Amal and George Clooney Plan to Celebrate Their Twins' 4th Birthdays in Lake Como

When it comes to birthday plans, we're taking a page from George Clooney and Amal Clooney's book.
The longtime couple, who continues to be the definition of relationship goals, is getting ready to celebrate their twins Ella and Alexander's birthday. Even though the kids won't turn 4 until Sunday, June 6, an eyewitness exclusively tells E! News George and Amal jetted off to Italy with their little ones.
According to the source, the pair arrived in Lake Como over the weekend. Making their trip all the more special? The source notes they "haven't been there in two years" and they'll be staying at their family home, Villa Oleandra.
"They brought along their giant St. Bernard puppy, Rosie," the eyewitness adds. "They will be spending as much of the summer as they can in Lake Como."
Although George and Amal tend to not put their personal lives in the spotlight, The Midnight Sky director previously opened up about his twins and how they were all getting through the coronavirus pandemic.
"This has been a crappy year for everyone," he told The Guardian in December. "Started badly and ran badly all year long, until recently... But I'm very lucky. I ended up having a successful career. I wound up living in a home with some space in it. We can walk around outside."
Moreover, the father of two explained that he was concerned for his son's health amid COVID-19.
"My son has asthma," he shared. "They say it's not so bad on young people. But do we know that? We don't know anything about the long-term of this yet."
Despite the uncertainties of the pandemic, the actor revealed that he truly feels "we're gonna get through it."
"I believe that with my whole heart," he said. "If I didn't believe that I don't know how we'd raise kids in this world. We're gonna get through these things and my hope and my belief is that we will come out better."
Just three months ago, the Ocean's Eleven actor told Today show host Hoda Kotb just how much of an impact Amal made on him.
"There are some people, their goal was, 'I have to have children.' Mine wasn't. I wasn't looking at life, going, 'My life will be unfulfilled without children.' I felt like I had a pretty full life," George explained in March. "Then I met Amal and realized that my life had been pretty empty. And then when you throw these two kids in there, then suddenly you realize how incredibly empty it was."
On the topic of fatherhood, the proud dad gushed, "[It's given me] a sense of belonging and a sense of home and unconditional love. All the things that you were hoping you could get from a really good career and a dog. You realize that this is a lot more than that."