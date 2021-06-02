Fired Hillsong Pastor Carl Lentz Denies Former Nanny's Sexual Abuse Claims

Watch : Pastor Carl Lentz Admits to Infidelity After Hillsong Church Firing

Seven months after Carl Lentz was fired from the megachurch Hillsong, new allegations about him have come to light.

Hillsong Church Boston co-pastor Leona Kimes, who previously worked as a nanny for the disgraced pastor and his family, claims she was "subjected to manipulation, control, bullying, abuse of power, and sexual abuse" in Lentz's home over the course of seven years.

On Monday, May 31, Kimes published an essay titled "Writing My Voice Back" on Medium, in which she made accusations against the former Hillsong pastor. Although Kimes didn't identify Lentz by name in her story, she confirmed her accusations were about him in a statement to Religion News Service.

"I felt trapped and silenced. I also felt so ashamed and I had been told not to say anything or tell anyone," she told the outlet.

Following Kimes' claims, a legal rep for Carl and his wife, Laura Lentz, told Religion News Service they both "vehemently deny the allegations and, in addition to that, have irrefutable proof the events did not happen as they are being described."