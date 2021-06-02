TikTok's Sienna Mae Denies Sexually Assaulting Netflix Co-Star Jack Wright

TikTok star Sienna Mae Gomez is speaking out after she was accused of sexually assaulting her friend and Netflix co-star Jack Wright.
On Tuesday, June 1, the 17-year-old social media star's rep said in a statement to E! News, "Sienna unequivocally denies the charges made by Mason [Rizzo] and amplified by James [Wright], which have since been taken down. She has never sexually assaulted anyone nor have she or Jack ever had sexual relations together. Period."
"Jack is part of her extended family and clearly there are issues causing him pain right now in his personal life," her rep continued. "She hopes Jack gets the peace of mind he needs to move forward beyond these challenging times, but she is in no way responsible for these issues and is comfortable in the fact that she has been nothing but a good and loyal friend to Jack since they were young."
Jack replied to Sienna's denial on social media, writing, "While I love sharing my life with all of you, some parts are deeply personal and I have been hesitant to share for my on emotional and mental wellbeing. But I will say this. Sexual assault is a serious matter that has real consequences that has real consequences."
"Mason and James' only intention was to protect me with the truth, and I really value their enormous support through this extremely difficult time," he continued. "I truly encourage my childhood friend Sienna to get the support and help that she needs. I don't want to tear anyone down and only with healing for everyone involved."
Sienna additionally addressed the allegations in an Instagram video, where she stated that she and Jack "never had sex."
"It feels so uncomfortable to have to disclose this part of my life to the internet, especially because I'm a 17-year-old girl," she explained. "For so long I was strung along and mislead by Jack. It's honestly really embarrassing for me because I gave my entire heart and all of my love for nine months so vulnerably on the internet and everyone can go and look at these videos and see how invested I was in our relationship."
Sienna went on to say that Jack only cared for her when he needed her for a "TikTok kiss," or other videos. Otherwise, she said, "I wasn't important to him."
She added that their relationship previously came to an end, and she now feels that her "love" and "passion" for him was perceived as "overwhelming."
"That passion is now newly regarded as possessive or desperate," the teen shared. "That is so frustrating to me and after everything that I did for him, after all the love that I gave him, I feel so stupid. That's the only way I can explain it."
Sienna then said that she didn't want to air her frustrations on the "internet in a way that was problematic," so two weeks ago she asked him to film a video with her so they could tell their followers they were no longer dating. She said that this video was important because they "never defined the relationship," so she was left "second-guessing" if his emotions were genuine.
However, she said Jack did not want to take part in her plan.
Sienna also addressed Mason Rizzo, who wrote on Twitter, "I struggle with seeing a girl getting praised after telling my best friend to kill himself and sexually assaulting him numerous times after he set boundaries and then repeatedly wonder why 'he doesn't like you back.' she also has a history of verbally abusing people in high school and in LA. she prioritizes the growth of her platform rather than the positive message she represents herself as. followers should not be an excuse to get away with abusive behavior. you guys all deserve to know the truth about her."
Sienna denied these claims, saying, "None of this is true."
She also said she was "surprised" when Jack's twin brother, James Wright, retweeted Mason's statement. Additionally, James said in a since-deleted tweet, "This is why I 'couldn't just let it go and stay out of it.'"
All parties involved have deleted their tweets, with Mason stating on Twitter, "The Wright family, Sienna's family, and I have to decided to delete all information about the situation and handle it off of social media."
E! News reached out to James and Jack for comment, but did not hear back.
In April, Netflix announced Sienna, James, Jack and other members of the content group Hype House will star in an upcoming reality TV series. According to the streaming platform, the show intends to "reveal a side of themselves (and their relationships) that we rarely see!"