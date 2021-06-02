TikTok's Sienna Mae Denies Sexually Assaulting Netflix Co-Star Jack Wright

Watch : Most Viral TikToks of 2020: VidBits

TikTok star Sienna Mae Gomez is speaking out after she was accused of sexually assaulting her friend and Netflix co-star Jack Wright.

On Tuesday, June 1, the 17-year-old social media star's rep said in a statement to E! News, "Sienna unequivocally denies the charges made by Mason [Rizzo] and amplified by James [Wright], which have since been taken down. She has never sexually assaulted anyone nor have she or Jack ever had sexual relations together. Period."

"Jack is part of her extended family and clearly there are issues causing him pain right now in his personal life," her rep continued. "She hopes Jack gets the peace of mind he needs to move forward beyond these challenging times, but she is in no way responsible for these issues and is comfortable in the fact that she has been nothing but a good and loyal friend to Jack since they were young."

Jack replied to Sienna's denial on social media, writing, "While I love sharing my life with all of you, some parts are deeply personal and I have been hesitant to share for my on emotional and mental wellbeing. But I will say this. Sexual assault is a serious matter that has real consequences that has real consequences."